Spencer Pratt -- The REAL Fresh Prince of Bel Air

I did NOT have Spencer Pratt as the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on my 2026 bingo card. Just when you thought the LA Mayor race couldn't get more surreal, Spencer drops a viral ad that is 100% pure chaotic energy.

In this video, I’m reacting to the spoof commercial that has everyone talking. Is this the greatest political campaign pivot of all time, or have we officially reached peak simulation?

Watch my honest take on the 90s aesthetic, the Bel-Air flex, and whether or not Spencer can actually pull off the neon cap and throne. This is either genius marketing or a fever dream—maybe both.

Would you vote for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in real life? Let me know in the comments if you think this ad is a masterpiece or a total train wreck!

#SpencerPratt #FreshPrince #TheHills #BelAir #ReactionVideo #LAMayor2026 #ViralAds #90sNostalgia #PopCulture