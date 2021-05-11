BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Trump Must Do to Win
American Renaissance
American Renaissance
243 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • May 11, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance

Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how Donald Trump can win in November: He must increase white voter turnout as well as the percentage of whites who vote GOP.

The whites who are least likely to vote are poor and do not have college degrees, but they will benefit the most from Mr. Trump's policies. In order to get these voters to the polls, Mr. Trump should condemn "Black Lives Matter" and "affirmative action," which is discrimination against whites.

If Mr Trump also sticks to his signature issues of immigration control, "fair trade," and the war against cops, he will get enough white votes to win.

Mr. Trump should stay away from standard GOP issues such as abortion, gay marriage, and other religious issues because they only divide whites.

First posted to YouTube on July 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.

Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
donald trumpjared tayloramerican renaissanceamren
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy