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What Trump Must Do to Win
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how Donald Trump can win in November: He must increase white voter turnout as well as the percentage of whites who vote GOP.
The whites who are least likely to vote are poor and do not have college degrees, but they will benefit the most from Mr. Trump's policies. In order to get these voters to the polls, Mr. Trump should condemn "Black Lives Matter" and "affirmative action," which is discrimination against whites.
If Mr Trump also sticks to his signature issues of immigration control, "fair trade," and the war against cops, he will get enough white votes to win.
Mr. Trump should stay away from standard GOP issues such as abortion, gay marriage, and other religious issues because they only divide whites.
First posted to YouTube on July 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how Donald Trump can win in November: He must increase white voter turnout as well as the percentage of whites who vote GOP.
The whites who are least likely to vote are poor and do not have college degrees, but they will benefit the most from Mr. Trump's policies. In order to get these voters to the polls, Mr. Trump should condemn "Black Lives Matter" and "affirmative action," which is discrimination against whites.
If Mr Trump also sticks to his signature issues of immigration control, "fair trade," and the war against cops, he will get enough white votes to win.
Mr. Trump should stay away from standard GOP issues such as abortion, gay marriage, and other religious issues because they only divide whites.
First posted to YouTube on July 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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