RT News - January 24 2026 2PM GMT

January 24, 2026

rt.com





The second day of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine reportedly wraps up in Abu Dhabi. That's as Moscow launches a wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes, after Kiev attacked civilian targets overnight. Despite years of aid, Vladimir Zelensky takes aim at his European sponsors for not doing enough, adding the West should wage war on Iran. Tehran fires back - saying the world is tired of confused clowns. Baghdad deploys troops to its border with Syria - as a ceasefire between Damascus and Kurdish-led militants is set to expire. As ISIS terrorists have escaped from Syrian jails, the US is transferring thousands of prisoners to Iraq.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515