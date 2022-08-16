Devin Nunes on the FBI Raid: What this is About.

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Devin Nunes: “It’s people that are after power, trying to destroy their political enemies. That’s all this is about, which is what happens in 3rd world countries where one party works to destroy the other party and it’s been nonstop for 5 years against President Trump, because look, he was a disrupter. He was not somebody from politics.
He never worked in Washington and he came in and said look, we’re gonna do things differently - and he shocked the ruling class in this country and they’ve never forgave him.”
Probably the best 1 minute summary you can share with someone just starting to wake up.