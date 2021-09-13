Covid-19, Cabal, Illuminati, Reptilians, 3D Conspiracies (Entertainment) - Hypnosis w/Von Galt

We’re grateful for this client giving permission to share his session so that it may help others find direction. This brief snippet covers questions that the client had for the Higher-Self about the Coronavirus, the Cabal, the Illuminati, Bill Gates as Reptilian, Reptilians, Grays, and 1st Contact with Aliens.FULL DISCLOSURE @COVID VAXX: the hypnosis session says it is optional. Some people will take the risks with the vaxx. It's fine if you don't. Most people build natural immunity to covid on their own. The pandemic becomes endemic at the end of summer 2021. Death and adverse side effects from covid and/or vaxx is part of their pre-life plan. It's a tough call, but that's why it is a huge life lesson everyone will go through.In short, the Subconscious says that the "possible" futures for Earth are a "multiverse" There are parallel futures and people will experience the one that fits their frequency. Most people make it to the higher reality.Click on the link for the FULL hypnosis session recording:Don't forget to "SUBSCRIBE" for new videos.DISCLAIMER: QHHT is an “exploratory" hypnosis modality. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical or legal advice.Merkaba Chakras:Von's Author Page:Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry: