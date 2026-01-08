© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEmp2h8sdoo
Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@DouglasChristiansonNMD
The REAL Science Behind Methylene Blue- How It Actually Works - Douglas Christianson, ND
Struggling with fatigue, brain fog, or slow recovery? Discover how methylene blue supports your mitochondria, boosts energy, and protects your brain at the cellular level. This isn't hype—it's real science with powerful clinical insights. Learn why methylene blue is gaining serious attention in functional and longevity medicine. Whether you're recovering from illness or aiming for peak performance, this could change the game.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction
00:19 Mitochondria and Cellular Energy
00:52 Methylene Blue and Mitochondrial Support
01:36 Redox Balance and Oxidative Stress
02:16 Nitric Oxide and Neuroinflammation
03:03 Clinical Use Cases
03:24 High Performance Applications
03:47 Case Study on Mitochondrial Function
04:05 Dosing and Safety Considerations
04:49 Sourcing and Purity Warnings
05:32 Who Might Benefit from Methylene Blue