Biden's Treasury Dept Claims All Aid Being Laundered Through Ukraine Is Being Used Properly

We've grown accustomed to lies coming out of Washington DC in recent years. In fact, it's very difficult to find any truths intermingling with the plethora of lies ever since Joe Biden was installed into the White House. But one of the biggest whoppers since the regime came into power was told recently about Ukraine.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into an article by JD Heyes from Natural News talking about how Biden's Treasury Department has been unable to find ANY indications of waste, corruption, or fraud in more than $100 billion in aid sent to Ukraine so far. That's like saying they flipped a coin 100 times and every time it came up heads. Every dollar sent to Ukraine has at best a 50/50 chance of being misspent, so to claim they see nothing is the ultimate "Sergeant Schultz" moment. https://discernreport.com/laughably-bidens-treasury-dept-claims-all-aid-being-laundered-through-ukraine-is-being-used-properly/