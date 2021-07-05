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I DON'T HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER WHAT MY BODY IS DOING-A NEW TYPE OF ADVERSE REACTION TO THE KILL SHOT?
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483 views • July 05, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
I whistle, I click. I have not seen this before. Wow. Hell of a way to live...and die. She had already had Covid twice she says. So she had antibodies, she survived it twice and she took the shot. She almost died in February from it (they almost succeeded in killing her) she says people should not be scared into getting the vaccine. At least she figured that out. Her "doctors" aka quacks aka murderers told her if she got covid again she would die and to get the vaccine. Now she will die when she get a cold or the flu. They were right or at least they will be when she dies because of their quackery.
I whistle, I click. I have not seen this before. Wow. Hell of a way to live...and die. She had already had Covid twice she says. So she had antibodies, she survived it twice and she took the shot. She almost died in February from it (they almost succeeded in killing her) she says people should not be scared into getting the vaccine. At least she figured that out. Her "doctors" aka quacks aka murderers told her if she got covid again she would die and to get the vaccine. Now she will die when she get a cold or the flu. They were right or at least they will be when she dies because of their quackery.
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