A MESSAGE TO THE STRONG WOMEN I OFFENDED!

Ladies, when I make general statements about our very average and very general society becoming a very horrible society, it is not an attack on women. Many of you were offended by what I had to say and about a hundred of you stopped following me because of what I said.
I'm not going to apologize for anything, but I am going to say that if there are really strong and independent women out there, you need not be offended by the fact that I'm calling bitches, bitches. Because I will on the other side of the coin call strong independent women, amazing, necessary and certainly those I would like to be spending my time with!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#relationshipquotes #loveyourself #single #soulmate #divorce #truelove #memes #heart #girlfriend #together #datingadvice #anxiety #couplesgoals #lovers #friends
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.