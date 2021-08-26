© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Party of Ariz. calls for one day, one vote
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • August 26, 2021
The Patriot Party of Arizona calls for election reform in the Grand Canyon State. Amid the questions surrounding the election and the legal challenges of the audit, the Patriot Party is calling on the Arizona legislature to make elections one day, one vote, on paper until they can get more transparency into what’s happening in their elections. One America’s Christina Bobb has more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.