© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 31 21 The BATTLE RAGES but the WR is ALREADY WON TippyTopPatriot Stay Engaged in Battle PRAY
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • December 31, 2021
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors 😁
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code (know20) for 20% OFF
—————————
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater 😁
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (know20) for 20% OFF
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
N/A
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
God Eternal within the body
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/39887
Dr. John Abramson: “The primary function of the drug companies is to make money for their investors.
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1470
FB Metaverse preview
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1474
Huge staff shortages
https://t.me/thespreadeagle/5714
Fauci scam
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11741
Trump on talk show
https://t.me/cbknews/12889
Never Quit
https://t.me/cbknews/12881
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code (know20) for 20% OFF
—————————
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater 😁
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (know20) for 20% OFF
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
N/A
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
God Eternal within the body
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/39887
Dr. John Abramson: “The primary function of the drug companies is to make money for their investors.
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1470
FB Metaverse preview
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1474
Huge staff shortages
https://t.me/thespreadeagle/5714
Fauci scam
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11741
Trump on talk show
https://t.me/cbknews/12889
Never Quit
https://t.me/cbknews/12881
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.