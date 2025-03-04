BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Viktor Orbán Expresses Support for the Serbian Government
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
64 views • 1 month ago

Viktor Orbán Expresses Support for the Serbian Government, Posting on X:

After losing Washington to the patriots, globalist-liberal forces retreated to Brussels and set their sights on Serbia, Slovakia, and Hungary. Today's chaos in the Serbian Parliament—smoke bombs, violence, and obstruction—shows how far they’re willing to go to destabilize sovereign nations. We cannot allow this to continue.

I would like to express my support to President Vučić and the democratically elected government of Serbia.

Cynthia... I posted 2 videos of the chaos in the Serbian Parliament this morning.

Also, from yesterday: 

🥴 Democrat Senators BLOCK bill to keep men out of women’s sports – reports

Every Democrat voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, siding with biological men competing against women, AP reported.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) denounced the bill, claiming it “will undoubtedly have unintended consequences for the safety of all students,” according to AP.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
