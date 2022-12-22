WORLD ORDER video

The World Order is not new, but is the reign of the first king, Nimrod,
ruling through the 3 estates: Clergy, Nobility, and Laity (commoners).
The power over the population of this planet is known well by the secret
societies. Humanity's efforts to escape this beast will take the return
of the eternal one, Yahusha.
His Name means "I am your Deliverer."
This video is shared for educational purposes only, and must not be sold
or monetized elsewhere. - Lew White. video: produced by Mark Davidson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.