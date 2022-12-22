WORLD ORDER video

The World Order is not new, but is the reign of the first king, Nimrod, ruling through the 3 estates: Clergy, Nobility, and Laity (commoners). The power over the population of this planet is known well by the secret societies. Humanity's efforts to escape this beast will take the return of the eternal one, Yahusha. His Name means "I am your Deliverer." This video is shared for educational purposes only, and must not be sold or monetized elsewhere. - Lew White. video: produced by Mark Davidson

