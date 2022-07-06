You Say You Want a (Cultural) Revolution: Weaponized Music, Engineered Social Change, & the Paul (McCartney) is Dead Theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New/Jew World Order has used weaponized music to engineer social change in the War of Consciousness ✡
Happy Ringo’s Birthday (July 7)
Recorded July 6, 2022
The Long & Winding Road: Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday (Tina Foster) @ https://rumble.com/v18xjut-the-long-and-winding-road-paul-mccartneys-80th-birthday-tina-foster.html
Ashkenazy Jews/Khazarian Mafia, Paul McCartney, and the NWO (Paul is Dead) @ https://rumble.com/v12wvl2-ashkenazi-jewskhazarian-mafia-paul-mccartney-and-the-nwo-paul-is-dead.html
The Beatles were Replaced by NWO Puppets (an Introduction) @https://rumble.com/v13s520-the-beatles-were-replaced-by-nwo-puppets-an-introduction.html
“JQ: CCR, Jews, and the Music Industry ✡” @ https://rumble.com/vxy2tq-jq-ccr-jews-and-the-music-industry-.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author. She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” @ https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler