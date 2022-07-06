You Say You Want a (Cultural) Revolution: Weaponized Music, Engineered Social Change, & the Paul (McCartney) is Dead Theory

New/Jew World Order has used weaponized music to engineer social change in the War of Consciousness ✡

Happy Ringo’s Birthday (July 7)

Recorded July 6, 2022

The Long & Winding Road: Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday (Tina Foster) @ https://rumble.com/v18xjut-the-long-and-winding-road-paul-mccartneys-80th-birthday-tina-foster.html

Ashkenazy Jews/Khazarian Mafia, Paul McCartney, and the NWO (Paul is Dead) @ https://rumble.com/v12wvl2-ashkenazi-jewskhazarian-mafia-paul-mccartney-and-the-nwo-paul-is-dead.html

The Beatles were Replaced by NWO Puppets (an Introduction) @https://rumble.com/v13s520-the-beatles-were-replaced-by-nwo-puppets-an-introduction.html

“JQ: CCR, Jews, and the Music Industry ✡” @ https://rumble.com/vxy2tq-jq-ccr-jews-and-the-music-industry-.html

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author. She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” @ https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler