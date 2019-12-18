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Greta Thunberg diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome & her handlers who are taking advantage of a Vulnerable 16 year old CHILD, run from questions in Edmonton,
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105 views • December 18, 2019
What Exactly Is Agenda 21? depopulate the world by 95 %?
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-13/what-exactly-agenda-21
Greta Thunberg who is diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome & her handlers who are taking advantage of a Vulnerable 16 year old CHILD, run from questions in Edmonton!
is Greta Thunberg an Actress Or Activist?
#NWO
#FakeNews
#jokeoftheday
#ClimateChangeHoax
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-13/what-exactly-agenda-21
Greta Thunberg who is diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome & her handlers who are taking advantage of a Vulnerable 16 year old CHILD, run from questions in Edmonton!
is Greta Thunberg an Actress Or Activist?
#NWO
#FakeNews
#jokeoftheday
#ClimateChangeHoax
Keywords
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