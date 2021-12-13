Dr. Pierre Kory, of the FLCCC, Interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola

In this episode of The Silent War:December 12, 2021 -- Dr. Pierre Kory, is part of Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), and has been dedicated to saving lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Joseph Mercola’s interview of him first appeared on his website, articles.mercola.com. For more information on the FLCCC, visit their website, FLCCC.net.Kory is an ICU specialist, he is triple board certified in internal medicine, critical care and pulmonary medicine. He was working for the University of Wisconsin in mid March 2020 when the first COVID patients started coming in. He saw lung injury and blood clotting in these early patients. He knew there were a number of things he could use to treat them, but because of his hospital’s policy he was prevented from trying anything. Doctors were required to provide supportive care only. They were only allowed to administer oxygen, fluids and Tylenol. Kory held clinical meetings with other hospitals, but his superiors would always show up and silence him. They would not allow any treatment protocols that had not first been proven with randomized controlled trials, even as patients were dying. Because of this, Kory resigned his position in Wisconsin and headed back to work in his home state of New York. He also traveled the country treating patients in COVID hot-spots.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat