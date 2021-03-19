© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA Confirm March 2021 is when VATICAN CONFIRMS PLANET X INBOUND, SECRET OMEGA
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
669 views • March 19, 2021
Original Video posted March 6 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/VmFhSVeiwkY
.
The Nibiru Catastrophe is the supposedly catastrophic encounter between the Earth and a large planetary object (which could be a collision or a nearness) that certain groups believe will take place in the early 21st century. Devotees of this doomsday event often refer to this object as Nibiru or Planet X. This idea was first launched in 1995 by Nancy Lieder, the founder of the ZetaTalk website. Lieder describes himself as a person exposed to the ability to receive messages from aliens from the Zeta Reticuli system via an implant in the brain. She said she was chosen to warn humanity that the object would sweep through the inner Solar System in May 2003 (although that date has been postponed) causing Earth to undergo a polar physical change. will destroy most of humanity.
This prediction later spread beyond Lieder's website and adopted by many Internet doomsday groups. In the late 2000s, it became associated with the 2012 phenomenon. Since 2012, the Nibiru catastrophe frequently reappears in popular media, often linked with astronomical objects. learn news like Comet ISON or Planet Nine. Although the name "Nibiru" is derived from the works of the ancient astronaut writer Zecharia Sitchin and his interpretations of Babylonian and Sumerian mythology, he denies any connection between his work and many Another statement about the coming apocalypse. A prediction by "Christian arithmetic scientist" David Meade himself describing that the Nibiru catastrophe will hit September 23, 2017 has received wide coverage in the media.
The idea that a planet-sized object will collide or traverse the Earth in the near future is not supported by any scientific evidence and has been adopted by astronomers and scientists. chimpanzee refuted for pseudo-science and a hoax on the Internet. Such an object would destabilize the orbits of the planets to the point where their effects are readily observable today. Astronomers have hypothesized many exoplanets of Neptune, and although many have been rejected, there are a number of possible candidates such as Planet Nine. All of the current candidates are in orbit keeping them far above Neptune throughout their orbit, even if they are closest to the Sun.
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
The Nibiru Catastrophe is the supposedly catastrophic encounter between the Earth and a large planetary object (which could be a collision or a nearness) that certain groups believe will take place in the early 21st century. Devotees of this doomsday event often refer to this object as Nibiru or Planet X. This idea was first launched in 1995 by Nancy Lieder, the founder of the ZetaTalk website. Lieder describes himself as a person exposed to the ability to receive messages from aliens from the Zeta Reticuli system via an implant in the brain. She said she was chosen to warn humanity that the object would sweep through the inner Solar System in May 2003 (although that date has been postponed) causing Earth to undergo a polar physical change. will destroy most of humanity.
This prediction later spread beyond Lieder's website and adopted by many Internet doomsday groups. In the late 2000s, it became associated with the 2012 phenomenon. Since 2012, the Nibiru catastrophe frequently reappears in popular media, often linked with astronomical objects. learn news like Comet ISON or Planet Nine. Although the name "Nibiru" is derived from the works of the ancient astronaut writer Zecharia Sitchin and his interpretations of Babylonian and Sumerian mythology, he denies any connection between his work and many Another statement about the coming apocalypse. A prediction by "Christian arithmetic scientist" David Meade himself describing that the Nibiru catastrophe will hit September 23, 2017 has received wide coverage in the media.
The idea that a planet-sized object will collide or traverse the Earth in the near future is not supported by any scientific evidence and has been adopted by astronomers and scientists. chimpanzee refuted for pseudo-science and a hoax on the Internet. Such an object would destabilize the orbits of the planets to the point where their effects are readily observable today. Astronomers have hypothesized many exoplanets of Neptune, and although many have been rejected, there are a number of possible candidates such as Planet Nine. All of the current candidates are in orbit keeping them far above Neptune throughout their orbit, even if they are closest to the Sun.
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.