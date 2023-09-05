Create New Account
How Elite Russian Units Now Assault AFU Positions - Total Combined Arms
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

How more veteran russian units conducts assault actions these days. After a short artillery bombardment of the enemy trenches IFVs role in. 1 lost to directional mines. Infantry take up positions and force UA out of the trench .FPVs acting as super accurate fire support.

Mirrored - December1991

trenchesafurussian assaults

