YAFTV 11/1/23 Build Back BABYLON Better, Baby! WW3 & 7th Beast Kingdom

11/1/23: While Netanyahu proclaims a Biblical right to raze Gaza, The Cartel Babylon Banksters run the global perception deception from the City of London in the attempt to kick off WW3 and consolidate planetary control of humanity. The Cartel Babylon series is back!

Analysis and discussion with Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel! We, the People, are Awake to their satanic plan and are uniting in prayer and Godly Intention to turn away from and defeat the satanic globalists!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Douglas Gabriel:

https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn

https://www.aim4truth.org

Michael McKibben:

https://www.americans4innovation.blogspot.com

USA secretly builds electronic warfare base next to GAZA with $46M in Pentagon funding:

https://theintercept.com/2023/10/27/secret-military-base-israel-gaza-site-512/

China/Biden CEFC funds Iran/Qatar/Hamas:

https://warroom.org/hutner-biden-company-helped-iran-skirt-sanctions/

Netanyahu met with Elon Musk and Kissinger prior to the Hamas attack: Did they agree not to allow starlink to function in Gaza?

https://apnews.com/article/netanyahu-elon-musk-tesla-california-ai-b3f8bb6d485cdc14c2e256e383c13aa4

St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox church, 1150 AD, ancient Christian Church bombed by IDF, Christian services since 435 AD:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-airstrike-on-orthodox-church-in-gaza-kills-8-palestinians-injures-several-others/3026832

Mel Gibson on current Armenian ethnic cleansing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9rpUFsVo3s

Ethnic cleansing Armenia today:

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-after-the-ethnic-cleansing-of-nagorno-karabakh-azerbaijan-is-eyeing/

Current Armenian Genocide:

https://time.com/6322574/cultural-genocide-armenia-nagorno-karabakh-essay/

Reminder on Antoni Blinken's history:

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/what-tony-blinken-conveniently-left-out-his-family%E2%80%99s-story-174288

The Early days of Paragon Solutions:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/07/29/paragon-is-an-nso-competitor-and-an-american-funded-israeli-surveillance-startup-that-hacks-encrypted-apps-like-whatsapp-and-signal/?sh=2b34ec4c153b

Patrick Byrnes' report on Blinken/Paragon:

https://rumble.com/v3ou5rq-that-really-caused-israelis-catastrophic-intelligence-failure.html

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!