© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't buy into the media... Jordan Sekulow
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • December 04, 2020
Executive Director, American Center for Law and Justice and member of President Trump’s legal Team Jordan Sekulow comments on new possible pieces of evidence in the fight to uncover perceived voter 'irregularities,' and more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.