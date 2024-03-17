Create New Account
The Totalitarian Dems
Tyrants Always Talk About ‘Democracy’

* This isn’t a coincidence or an accident.

* All 91 charges against President Trump — in all 4 jurisdictions — are bogus.

* Their goals: imprisonment, a one-candidate race and one-party rule.

* They want to clear the field.

* It’s coordinated.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (16 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6349100823112

Keywords
barack obamadeep statepolice staterussia collusionsocialismdonald trumpjoe bidenimpeachmentspygatefascismmark levintyrannymarxismrussiagaterussia hoaxradicalismtotalitarianismmob rulelawfareautocracycoordinated attackjan 6thjan 6j6fedsurrection

