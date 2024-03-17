The Totalitarian Dems

Tyrants Always Talk About ‘Democracy’
* This isn’t a coincidence or an accident.
* All 91 charges against President Trump — in all 4 jurisdictions — are bogus.
* Their goals: imprisonment, a one-candidate race and one-party rule.
* They want to clear the field.
* It’s coordinated.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (16 March 2024)
