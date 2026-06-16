There is no need to fear death for the Believer.

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James lesson #177; There are 7 deaths referenced in scripture, starting with Spiritual death in Genesis 2. The Christian needs to embrace studying with consistency and accuracy in scripture. It is at maturity that we begin to peel away from doubts and fear. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!