Loudspeakers at The Hague train station - Netherlands
Loudspeakers at The Hague train station - Netherlands: amazing. Nice one. “Dear passengers, We regret to tell you that the Netherlands is on the wrong side of history and that its taxes contribute to the war. It is time to act and not leave Gaza alone.”

Source https://twitter.com/ma000111/status/1759595609344888951


protestgazahaguecentral station

