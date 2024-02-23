Loudspeakers at The Hague train station - Netherlands: amazing. Nice one. “Dear passengers, We regret to tell you that the Netherlands is on the wrong side of history and that its taxes contribute to the war. It is time to act and not leave Gaza alone.”
Source https://twitter.com/ma000111/status/1759595609344888951
