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UKRAINE | Que signifie le drapeau de l'ex-Union soviétique sur ce char russe ?
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132 views • March 02, 2022
Le 25 février 2022, un char russe arborant un drapeau de l'ex-Union soviétique a été vu dans la région de Kerson, au Nord de la Crimée.
Pourquoi ?
Il n'y a pas encore de réponse.
Tout comme il n'y a pas encore de réponse sur la signification des symboles (dont la lettre « z » sur les véhicules militaires russe.
https://www.sudouest.fr/international/europe/ukraine/guerre-en-ukraine-que-signifie-l-intrigante-marque-z-inscrite-sur-les-chars-russes-9393680.php
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.sudinfo.be/id447133/article/2022-02-25/un-char-russe-arborant-le-drapeau-de-lurss-apercu-au-nord-de-la-crimee-video
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Pourquoi ?
Il n'y a pas encore de réponse.
Tout comme il n'y a pas encore de réponse sur la signification des symboles (dont la lettre « z » sur les véhicules militaires russe.
https://www.sudouest.fr/international/europe/ukraine/guerre-en-ukraine-que-signifie-l-intrigante-marque-z-inscrite-sur-les-chars-russes-9393680.php
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.sudinfo.be/id447133/article/2022-02-25/un-char-russe-arborant-le-drapeau-de-lurss-apercu-au-nord-de-la-crimee-video
=========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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