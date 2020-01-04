© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepping Skills - Using the 12GA Shotgun as Muzzeloader
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • January 04, 2020
Prepping Skills
Using the 12GA for a Muzzeloader
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you run out of pre made shotgun shells this is the DIY
solution to reload in the field.
Warning : always do your own research and follow safety practices-
when improvising anything, use caution and common sense.
If you do not feel your knowledge is sufficient to safely do something don't.
Using the 12GA for a Muzzeloader
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you run out of pre made shotgun shells this is the DIY
solution to reload in the field.
Warning : always do your own research and follow safety practices-
when improvising anything, use caution and common sense.
If you do not feel your knowledge is sufficient to safely do something don't.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.