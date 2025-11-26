BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is Synthetic Biology? How to Grow Almost Anything: The Future of Synthetic Biology Is Here | David Kong | TEDxBoston
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
59 views • 3 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DIv4Li9C_w

.


.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

While they have you fearing the "VIRUS" they are running Terahertz through your body and filling you with nanotechnology from the air & water (lines in the sky) in the food (bill gates gmo) in the medications (fda Modernization ACT 2.0. "Biosimilar")

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989865739218817145?t=TUJUSXC63qupezi66VAmXA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992516195569066221?t=lMejb3hD-y2KJxwkZpDKyQ&s=19


Intra-body energy harvesting nanosensor networks 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=Intra-body+energy+harvesting+nanosensor+networks+6G&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9a1ce082f0d5f8171c23b4

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992518021320200590?t=Z_mKb9H2PHSc5bW1Y1Uzdg&s=19


Dynamic Multihop Routing in Terahertz IoBnT Flow-Guided Nanosensor Networks: A Reinforcement Learning Approach IEEE-1906.1 ITU-IOBNT 6G https://rumble.com/v5df05n-324865931.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992509737800466827?t=_FTujGKowg8DqxtrXpzw7w&s=19


Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biometric+Identity+Based+on+Intra-Body+Communication+Channel+Characteristics+and+Machine+Learning&source=android&summary=1&conversation=bc86a788d44aabc3948faf

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1991329102230696113?t=BUzE3rlMRhC0NQ8ux2P0Zg&s=19


Attempts to coordinate federal work on the nanoscale began in November 1996, when staff members from several agencies decided to meet regularly to discuss their plans and programs in nanoscale science and technology. This group continued informally until September 1998, when it was designated as the Interagency Working Group on Nanotechnology (IWGN) under the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) of the OSTP.1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK220670/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992300209804841116?t=tDFGHubaJoSy4r0fBxZzfA&s=19


Applications Of Nanoparticles .. https://www.nanowerk.com/nanotechnology-applications.php#ixzz49OR4Ul3g&i

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992384971382964282?t=3R6ZUuZBDUk1K5Ihmshj3Q&s=19


DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet

of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=DNA-based+Nanonetworks%3A+Realizing+the+Internet+of+Bio-Nano+Things&source=android

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1992406279760085233?t=OO0o5rEB77M1guDCuXXq8Q&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
