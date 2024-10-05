BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Victims In Distress!
Watchmen Incorporated
Watchmen IncorporatedCheckmark Icon
549 followers
319 views • 7 months ago

Victims In Distress!  Mayorkas just announced FEMA “doesn’t have enough funds” to make it through hurricane season, BECAUSE GET THIS…  THEY ALLOCATED ALL OF THE MONEY TO FACILITATE THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INVASION OF AMERICA.  “As the death toll rises from Hurricane Helene, devastating Americans in affected regions, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)  “does not have the funds” to make it through the hurricane season after funding has been drained to accommodate the massive influx of illegal immigrants.”  The reason why there are TENS OF THOUSANDS of people in FL, NC, TN, and GA that are being IGNORED by the Government during a DIRE time need is because the Government put the priorities of INVADERS ahead of the priorities of American citizens. If you aren’t MAD, YOU SHOULD BE. How CRIMINAL & TREASONOUS this is… The Government is AT WAR with We The People!  FEMA confiscating food supplies from churches and transport trucks to deny help to flood victims Mike Adams: Devastating news today that FEMA is interdicting relief supplies to seize them, denying relief to North Carolina flood victims.  FEMA is reportedly hijacking transport trucks, and stealing supplies from churches while shutting down any incoming supplies from "non-approved" sources.

Many people suspect the federal government is running a "kill box" operation to ethnically cleanse the entire rural region in order to sell off access to the lucrative lithium deposits found there.  Deep State is social engineering for civil war so UN ChiCom "peace keepers" will come in, send you to FEMA camps and privatized, prisons, and confiscate NC's lithium!  The important thing is to OVERCOME their attempted takeover!

Keywords
north dakotafemahurricaneun troops
