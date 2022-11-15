Astrology & Trump Speech 11/15/22

Using Horary Astrology, we'll take a look at what Trump might be speaking about on the 15th. I believe it'll be more than an announcement for 2024. We'll also take a look at a Horary about the Trump Desantis fall out.
# horary #astrology #trump #desantis #speech
