SHaDoWCa7 sings For Baby For Bobbie (John Denver)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on April 6, 2015 with a reprint of her original description:

"Per request, I am singing 'For Baby (For Bobbie)' for all you John Denver fans. :) Thank you for waiting so long for me to record this song. It was a beautiful, gray, and rainy day when I filmed this footage. I hope you enjoy, and God bless you! ♥

I am playing acoustic guitar, and I am singing lead and 3-part harmony."

Lyrics: For Baby (For Bobbie)

I'll walk in the rain by your side,

I'll cling to the warmth of your hand,

I'll do anything to keep you satisfied,

I'll love you more than anybody can!

And the wind will whisper your name to me,

Little birds will sing along in time!

The leaves will bow down when you walk by,

And morning bells will chime!

I'll be there when you're feeling down,

To kiss away the tears that you cry,

I'll share with you all the happiness I've found,

A reflection of the love in your eyes!

And I'll sing you the songs of the rainbow,

A whisper of the joy that is mine!

And leaves will bow down when you walk by,

And morning bells will chime!

I'll walk in the rain by your side,

I'll cling to the warmth of your hand,

I'll do anything to help you understand,

And I'll love you more than anybody can!

And the wind will whisper your name to me,

Little birds will sing along in time!

The leaves will bow down when you walk by,

And morning bells will chime!

And the wind will whisper your name to me,

Little birds will sing along in time!

The leaves will bow down when you walk by,

And morning bells will chime!

Morning bells will chime!

