President Trump UNLOADS On DisgracePresident Trump UNLOADS On Disgraced Paul Ryan During MUST SEE Interviewd Paul Ryan During MUST SEE Interview

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Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, President Trump spoke to Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night on Justice with Judge Jeanine. President Trump ripped former House Speaker Paul Ryan.