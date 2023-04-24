Bitterness is secret hatred. Jesus talked about it when he told us to resolve our anger with our brother, before attempting to offer anything to God. That's a serious but often overlooked teaching of Jesus. God doesn't want anything to do with you, until you have resolved your bitterness! The danger of bitterness is that, if neglected, it becomes so hardened that it is almost impossible to be free of it. For the sake of your relationships and for the sake of your soul, don't get to that point! This video is all about what you need to do to be free of bitterness.

