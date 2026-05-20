There aint nothing coming out of Africa.

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How folk are seeing through Hantavirus, footage of folk caught not dressed in PPE, showing the hoax in action, I did a recent video showing the hoax also. Also how a hoax can arise from Ebola, supposed to be in parts of Africa. Also the creator of PCR explaining its not a diagnostic tool. Also the danger of masks.