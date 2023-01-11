Create New Account
COVID Child Propaganda and Ads to Normalize Heart Problems in Kids
21 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago |

Video sources with time stamps in this video:


00:00 Sesame Street - Oscar the Grouch Propaganda here to tell YOU...yeah YOU...to wear a mask when out in pubic

https://www.brighteon.com/9fa7b2eb-f116-4a64-823e-45c93173f92b


00:29 Unbelievable! UK Health Security Agency Launches "Santa Gets Boosted" Campaign

https://rumble.com/v1zu9in-unbelievable-the-uk-health-security-agency-launches-santa-gets-boosted-camp.html


02:04 Canadian Propaganda Video Encourages Children To Comply With Santa's Covid-19 List

https://rumble.com/v22alvg-canadian-propaganda-video-encourages-children-to-comply-with-santas-covid-1.html


04:12 Fauci Tells Children Santa Is "Good To Go" - "I Vaccinated Santa Claus Myself"

https://rumble.com/v20piny-fauci-tells-children-santa-is-good-to-go-i-vaccinated-santa-claus-myself.html


04:55 Sesame Street: Elmo Gets the COVID-19 Vaccine | PSA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwimt9n2JEk


05:46 Parents and Covid Vaccines - Big Bird

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybWqeMIdYac


06:47 Pfizer Tells Kids Vax Will Make Them Superheroes, Give Them Superpowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImkvgxNMBoM



08:07 Be A Vaccine Hero | COVID-19 Child Vaccination Campaign

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGuEnHJzT-c


08:37 UK Heart Foundation Advert Shows Child Footballer Collapsing on the Pitch

https://www.brighteon.com/73467a33-86be-4c5c-b3c3-42b70dc0f44a


10:37 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Ad Seeks To Normalize Myocarditis In Children

https://rumble.com/v1lhctl-hospital-runs-child-myocarditis-commercial-as-if-its-commonplace.html

cnnvaccineschildrencdckidsvaccinepropagandaukcanadabrainwashingheart attacksmaskscommercialssesame streetcovidsanjay guptatheresa tammyocarditisathony fauciheart foundation

