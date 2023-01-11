COVID Child Propaganda and Ads to Normalize Heart Problems in Kids

Video sources with time stamps in this video:
00:00 Sesame Street - Oscar the Grouch Propaganda here to tell YOU...yeah YOU...to wear a mask when out in pubic
https://www.brighteon.com/9fa7b2eb-f116-4a64-823e-45c93173f92b
00:29
Unbelievable!
UK Health Security Agency Launches "Santa Gets Boosted"
Campaign
https://rumble.com/v1zu9in-unbelievable-the-uk-health-security-agency-launches-santa-gets-boosted-camp.html
02:04
Canadian
Propaganda Video Encourages Children To Comply With Santa's Covid-19
List
https://rumble.com/v22alvg-canadian-propaganda-video-encourages-children-to-comply-with-santas-covid-1.html
04:12
Fauci
Tells Children Santa Is "Good To Go" - "I Vaccinated
Santa Claus
Myself"
https://rumble.com/v20piny-fauci-tells-children-santa-is-good-to-go-i-vaccinated-santa-claus-myself.html
04:55
Sesame
Street: Elmo Gets the COVID-19 Vaccine |
PSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwimt9n2JEk
05:46
Parents
and Covid Vaccines - Big
Bird
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybWqeMIdYac
06:47
Pfizer
Tells Kids Vax Will Make Them Superheroes, Give Them
Superpowers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImkvgxNMBoM
08:07
Be
A Vaccine Hero | COVID-19 Child Vaccination
Campaign
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGuEnHJzT-c
08:37 UK Heart Foundation Advert Shows Child Footballer Collapsing on the Pitch
https://www.brighteon.com/73467a33-86be-4c5c-b3c3-42b70dc0f44a
https://rumble.com/v1lhctl-hospital-runs-child-myocarditis-commercial-as-if-its-commonplace.html
