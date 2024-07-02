BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Make to yummy ❤Red Velvet Cake Recipe homemade.#Indulovecooking
85 views • 10 months ago

Make to yummy ❤Red Velvet Cake Recipe homemade.#Indulovecooking

***The cake (16cm pan x 3)

butter 120g

oil 30ml

sugar 170g

2 eggs


milk 175ml

vinegar 1 tbsp

1tsp red color


230g all purpose flour (230g is the corect amount, there is a typo in the video)

12g cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt


***Cream cheese buttercream (both creamcheese and butter need to be at room temperature)

room teperature unsalted butter 300g

room teperature cream cheese 250g

powdered sugar 150g (adjust to your taste.

#chocolatecake #cakecakecake #desserttime #makeuplooks #cake #chocolate #sweet #homemadecakes #makeuplook #yummy #wreathcake #cakedesign #yummyfood #cakedecorating #bakeyourworldhappy #makeup #delicious #deliciousfood #cakes #desserttable #make #dessertlover #pink #cakeart #buttercreamflowers #tasty #pie #homemadefood #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #sweettooth #keepitsimple #challengemakeup #velvet

recipecake recipered velvetcake recipesred velvet cake recipered velvet cakehow to make red velvet cakeeasy red velvet cake recipered velvet cake recipe from scratchbest red velvet cakehomemade red velvet cakered velvet recipered velvet cake with cream cheese frostingred velvet cake decorating ideashow to make a red velvet cakered velvet cake from scratchclassic red velvet cake recipethe best red velvet cake recipemoist red velvet cake
