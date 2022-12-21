Dua Lipa - "Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022"

Dua Lipa performing live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Setlist:
01. Physical
02. New Rules
03. One Kiss
04. Hallucinate
05. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
06. Levitating
07. Don't Start Now
