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DLUX: GUINEA PIG KIDS 'SECTION 45' The Real Satanic Sick Anthony Fauchi [21.11.2021]
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35 views • November 22, 2021
SOURCES:
The Story https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/guinea-pig-kids-faucis-legacy-of-cruel-experiments-on-children-dead-babies-and-mass-graves/
RFK JR - the Real Anthony Fauci https://www.audible.co.uk/
Childrens Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Fauci’s Guinea Pigs Published February 10, 2021 https://rumble.com/vdqn5n-faucis-guinea-pigs.html
ICC Incarceration Childrens Center
5,377 views Sep 30, 2021
https://youtu.be/fe4xamNziBc
Guinea Pig Kids: ARV-Babies in New York City
36,289 views Feb 24, 2012
AIDSTruth - 1.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/is6Dtx8bXSU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbM_QhawaXPFhF3gu9GqWA
GUINEA PIG KIDS - A BBC documentary exposes how the city of New York has forced "HIV" positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental Antiretroviral drug trials.
All of the children in the program were under the legal guidance of the city's child welfare department, the Administration for Children's Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities and almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino.
The BBC identified pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as one of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests. In the documentary, parents or guardians who refused to consent to the trials claim that children were removed by ACS and placed in foster families or children's homes. Then, acting over their objections, ACS authorized the life-ending Antiretroviral drug trials.
NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, BE PREPARED TO CRY FOR THESE CHILDREN!!
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Children: https://www.findagrave.com/virtual-cemetery/115143
Virtual Tour (Section 45) https://calvaryandalliedcemeteries.com/gate-of-heaven-cemetery/
2,103 views Nov 21, 2021
DLUX
7.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wBs-BKnr0aY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
SECTION 45
published 11/20/2021
All my links are here
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
The Story https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/guinea-pig-kids-faucis-legacy-of-cruel-experiments-on-children-dead-babies-and-mass-graves/
RFK JR - the Real Anthony Fauci https://www.audible.co.uk/
Childrens Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Fauci’s Guinea Pigs Published February 10, 2021 https://rumble.com/vdqn5n-faucis-guinea-pigs.html
ICC Incarceration Childrens Center
5,377 views Sep 30, 2021
https://youtu.be/fe4xamNziBc
Guinea Pig Kids: ARV-Babies in New York City
36,289 views Feb 24, 2012
AIDSTruth - 1.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/is6Dtx8bXSU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbM_QhawaXPFhF3gu9GqWA
GUINEA PIG KIDS - A BBC documentary exposes how the city of New York has forced "HIV" positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental Antiretroviral drug trials.
All of the children in the program were under the legal guidance of the city's child welfare department, the Administration for Children's Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities and almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino.
The BBC identified pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as one of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests. In the documentary, parents or guardians who refused to consent to the trials claim that children were removed by ACS and placed in foster families or children's homes. Then, acting over their objections, ACS authorized the life-ending Antiretroviral drug trials.
NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, BE PREPARED TO CRY FOR THESE CHILDREN!!
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Children: https://www.findagrave.com/virtual-cemetery/115143
Virtual Tour (Section 45) https://calvaryandalliedcemeteries.com/gate-of-heaven-cemetery/
2,103 views Nov 21, 2021
DLUX
7.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wBs-BKnr0aY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
SECTION 45
published 11/20/2021
All my links are here
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Keywords
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