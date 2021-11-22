BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DLUX: GUINEA PIG KIDS 'SECTION 45' The Real Satanic Sick Anthony Fauchi [21.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
35 views • November 22, 2021
SOURCES:
The Story https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/guinea-pig-kids-faucis-legacy-of-cruel-experiments-on-children-dead-babies-and-mass-graves/

RFK JR - the Real Anthony Fauci https://www.audible.co.uk/

Childrens Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org

Fauci’s Guinea Pigs Published February 10, 2021 https://rumble.com/vdqn5n-faucis-guinea-pigs.html

ICC Incarceration Childrens Center
5,377 views Sep 30, 2021
https://youtu.be/fe4xamNziBc

Guinea Pig Kids: ARV-Babies in New York City
36,289 views Feb 24, 2012
AIDSTruth - 1.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/is6Dtx8bXSU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbM_QhawaXPFhF3gu9GqWA

GUINEA PIG KIDS - A BBC documentary exposes how the city of New York has forced "HIV" positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental Antiretroviral drug trials.

All of the children in the program were under the legal guidance of the city's child welfare department, the Administration for Children's Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities and almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino.

The BBC identified pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as one of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests. In the documentary, parents or guardians who refused to consent to the trials claim that children were removed by ACS and placed in foster families or children's homes. Then, acting over their objections, ACS authorized the life-ending Antiretroviral drug trials.

NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, BE PREPARED TO CRY FOR THESE CHILDREN!!

Gate of Heaven Cemetery Children: https://www.findagrave.com/virtual-cemetery/115143

Virtual Tour (Section 45) https://calvaryandalliedcemeteries.com/gate-of-heaven-cemetery/

2,103 views Nov 21, 2021
DLUX
7.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wBs-BKnr0aY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A

SECTION 45
published 11/20/2021
All my links are here
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Chase Codewell
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy