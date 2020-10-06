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Crimes Against Humanity - Lawsuit Against PCR test + CV19 Criminals
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106 views • October 06, 2020
Dr. Fuellmich brings lawsuit against the WHO [and others] promoting the useless PCR test. Amplifying the PCR tests 35 - 60 times for the sole purpose of producing a "positive" test result, is a criminal hoax to scare humanity and trick them into accepting the dangerous vaccines. This is Big Pharma at its' criminal worst.
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