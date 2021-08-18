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They're Setting The Narrative To Blame You In A False Flag(s)
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164 views • August 18, 2021
Don't think for a minute they aren't going to pull a false flag attack or series of them and blame you, your children and your mother for it. Stay on guard and continue non compliance. Do NOT participate in any violence and be on the lookout for provocateurs.
Sources:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4av8wn/facebook-is-helping-militias-spread-vaccine-disinformation-and-calling-them-experts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annenberg_Foundation
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/conspiracy-theory-misinterprets-goals-of-gates-foundation/
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-predicts-could-two-americas-143800172.html
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https://www.clownworlddating.com
Sources:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4av8wn/facebook-is-helping-militias-spread-vaccine-disinformation-and-calling-them-experts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annenberg_Foundation
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/conspiracy-theory-misinterprets-goals-of-gates-foundation/
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-predicts-could-two-americas-143800172.html
Clown World Dating
https://www.clownworlddating.com
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