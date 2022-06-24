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https://gnews.org/post/pbs10d39
06/23/2022 WION: Beijing is hosting the meeting of BRICS emerging economies. Xi Jinping warned against expanding military alliances. He also took a swipe at the United States and European Union sanctions on Russia