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Hollywood & The CIA Connection
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82 views • October 29, 2019
Since its inception, the CIA has wooed filmmakers, producers, and actors in order to present a rosy portrait of its operations to the American public. But, in truth, the intelligence empire’s efforts to manufacture the truth and mold public opinion are more vast and varied than ever before. One of its foremost assets? Hollywood.
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
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