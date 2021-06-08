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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. June 7, "Truth vs NARRATIVES" 1st hour - RAW
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80 views • June 08, 2021
Mostly unedited - such a vital broadcast with timely Content, don't miss this: we include this attached pdf full copy of the new California judge's ruling OVERTURNING the ban on 'assault rifles': https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/firearmspolicycoalition/pages/5381/attachments/original/1622850515/Miller_v_Bonta_Opinion.pdf?1622850515
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