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Censored By YouTube - Fight Like Hell Against Vaccine Passports May 11, 2021
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Thousands of protesters take to the streets in the UK demanding an end to lockdowns, the end to mandatory mask wearing and most importantly, saying no to vaccine passports. And it is THAT part of these protests that are so important.
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