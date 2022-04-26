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A Captured Soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Told How He Escaped from Azovstal, the Nationalists & Surrendered. English 042622
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211 views • April 26, 2022
A captured soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine told how he escaped from the nationalists and surrendered
“I also couldn’t just leave from there, because, firstly, you need to know the plant, find your way to the exit from there, then you have to not get caught by the guards, not get caught on a stretch, not get on a mine while leaving. If I get caught, then I will immediately be told: "Who are you? What are you? What are you doing here? Why not immediately shoot? A deserter," the captured fighter told Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin.
The man also added that he had heard about the facts of the execution by the Azov* group of fighters who wanted to surrender.
* Azov is a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation
“I also couldn’t just leave from there, because, firstly, you need to know the plant, find your way to the exit from there, then you have to not get caught by the guards, not get caught on a stretch, not get on a mine while leaving. If I get caught, then I will immediately be told: "Who are you? What are you? What are you doing here? Why not immediately shoot? A deserter," the captured fighter told Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin.
The man also added that he had heard about the facts of the execution by the Azov* group of fighters who wanted to surrender.
* Azov is a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation
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