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LAST DAYS on FLAT EARTH 🕚
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121 views • March 21, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jun 25, 2017 with 15.6K views.
2 Timothy 3:1-7
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
Luke 17:26-30
And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.
Animation by Steve Cutts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQLC-evmUAon9BBpcW4kYg
Special thanks to Time to Repent for the Biblical Edit
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
2 Timothy 3:1-7
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
Luke 17:26-30
And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.
Animation by Steve Cutts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQLC-evmUAon9BBpcW4kYg
Special thanks to Time to Repent for the Biblical Edit
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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