© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back Off, Back Down (Vocals Tarl Warwick, Music Gifts Ungiven)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • February 09, 2020
Her twitter: https://twitter.com/GiftsUngiven_
LYRICS:
I've gotten so tired- of wandering
I've gotten so tired- of wondering
It's getting so old- and so boring
I don't even know- why the worlds' turning
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
You better back off
I'm getting so tired
I should just burn it all straight up
We could make a big bonfire
Why is the world, so messed up
Maybe I'll blow my head off one of these days
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
Well you better back off
I'm getting so tired
Out from the darkness, peering
You're all weak and I grow weary
Get your ass into the ground
You don't wanna see what I have going down, oh no
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
You better back off
I'm getting so tired
LYRICS:
I've gotten so tired- of wandering
I've gotten so tired- of wondering
It's getting so old- and so boring
I don't even know- why the worlds' turning
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
You better back off
I'm getting so tired
I should just burn it all straight up
We could make a big bonfire
Why is the world, so messed up
Maybe I'll blow my head off one of these days
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
Well you better back off
I'm getting so tired
Out from the darkness, peering
You're all weak and I grow weary
Get your ass into the ground
You don't wanna see what I have going down, oh no
You better back off
I'm getting so tired of you
You better back off
I'm getting so tired
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.