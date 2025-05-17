While the Russian flag continues to fly across Donbas, Russian soldiers are raising another flag, marking the fall of Myroliubivka which will ensnare the strategic settlement east of Pokrovsk—one of the hottest spots on the Donetsk front. Russian military channels released a video on May 15, 2025, showing footage of the fighting by the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central Group of Forces, intensifying the progressive encirclement amid negotiations in Turkey, forcing Ukraine to retreat with heavy losses. During the attack on the day and night, Russian fighters carried out a well-coordinated attack, which included artillery preparation and air strikes on several Ukrainian strongholds in the settlement. The attack, which began with several powerful explosions, significantly disrupted the positions of the troops fighting for Zelensky, destroying equipment such as armored vehicles, and sending fires with thick smoke into the air. The intense counterattack forced Kiev's troops to decide on a hasty retreat in a vehicle, but to no avail, several Russian explosions stopped the "retreating" group under pressure.

Next, the Russian assault troops methodically entered directly into Myroliubivka. Despite the resistance, the soldiers managed to advance through the open terrain under chaotic Ukrainian fire, but without losses. The Russian soldiers quickly cleared the settlement of the remnants of enemy troops, who were not given the opportunity to escape from there, from their houses, shelters and basements. Thus, the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade secured Myroliubivka, raising the victory flag as usually. Meanwhile, the capture disrupted the Ukrainian defense line, threatening the encirclement of their units in nearby Mikhailovka, from which the troops hastily retreated. As a result, the Russian assault units also liberated the small village next to Myroliubivka on the same day. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the assault troops managed to fight with only light weapons, applying proven and practical tactics without the use of drones and artillery.

The Ukrainian front continues to collapse, mass desertions and surrenders are intensifying, this time Kiev's cry is heard for the Pokrovsk sector. Pokrovsk is already surrounded by the Russian Armed Forces from the South and West, and now it's the turn to shift from the East. The fall of Myroliubivka further tightens the noose on Ukraine even as the negotiation drama continues. This advantage paves the way for deeper penetration into enemy-held territory, accelerating the collapse of Ukrainian defenses.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

