【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Chinese People Will Bring Freedom to Themselves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/03/2021 Steve K. Bannon, host of the War Room Pandemic, remarked at the Anniversary of the New Federal States of China that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a transnational criminal organization, is neither a legitimate government of China nor a legal representative for the Chinese people. He further stated that the CCP has its “partners” throughout the world, but with the solidarity from the New Federal States of China, it is quite a simple task to COMPLETELY destroy the evil CCP.