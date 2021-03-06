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DOCTOR MOCKS PEOPLE THAT DON'T WANT VACCINE - DEAD DAYS AFTER SHOT
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2279 views • March 06, 2021
The Washington Standard: It’s sad to say, but some people just have to learn the hard way. A polish doctor died just days after taking the experimental COVID injection. The cause of death, we are told, was heart failure. However, what’s most ironic is that he recorded a video of his injection while mocking anti-vaxxers.
I do not speak his language, but translators have said this is what he said before taking the experimental injection. If you have any corrections, please click the contact button and send me an email.
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
I do not speak his language, but translators have said this is what he said before taking the experimental injection. If you have any corrections, please click the contact button and send me an email.
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
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