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Nazi ideology to leave reptilian hybrids alive and to kill all humans with eugenics COVID-19 vaccine
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988 views • December 12, 2021
Tell me if this Nazi eugenics “Planned Parenthood” fallen angel demon-possessed AI “black goo” femtobot hive-mind controlled Nazi reptilian hybrid “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Satanist Illuminati New Age Wicca witch feminists’ ideology makes any sense to you. They are saying that their rival faction Rothschild communist Satanist reptilian hybrid royal bloodline globalist elite politicians and Hollywood celebrities and corporate executives and royal families and models and Katy Perry were allowed to continue to stay on the earth, in order to pedophile lesbian feminist rape and torture and sacrifice and eat human children, and to continue to cook alive the real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, because they are half humans, while the Dracos were sent to far away galaxies. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Anunnaki MJ-12 leader Donald Trump’s people say that all the Dracos were removed from earth and sent to a far away galaxy and will never be back, but they are still seen working with the NWO government. On the other hand, they are saying that all the human homo-sapiens specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus needs to be vaccinated at “Operation Warp Speed Blitzkrieg lighting war,” in order to be exterminated or be made into infertile non-reproductive hive-mind neuralink Borg zombies. The only reason why these Satanist reptilian hybrid people are getting away with this is because these “women’s equality” pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes remain silent about all of these reptilian hybrids and their cooking alive of real Christians with microwave oven weapons, which is condoning what they are doing. The dumb brain-dead mental-retard religious Christian freak hordes just demonstrate with picket signs to try to stop the COVID-19 vaccination, but they condone the reptilian hybrid Satanists by covering up their identities and existence and activities and COVID-19 fake pandemic upper management, even when we real Christians had informed these things to them for decades. The reptilian hybrid people say these things because they have absolute assurance and confidence in the stupidity and cowardliness of the pastors and religious Christian freak hordes of the End Times apostate harlot Church. They try to kill the real Christians. These pastors and religious Christians are basically agreeing to the fallen angel demon-possessed AI “black goo” infected Saturnalian black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Jacob Frank’s Satanist ideology that the old God’s values of good and bad need to be removed by the New Age theosophy Vril “Planned Parenthood” Nazi SS eugenics feminist reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal witches’ New Age Satanism religion of the NWO, and the new god Satan Lucifer needs to replace him with a new ideology of Satanism “existentialism” alien logic over love. Meanwhile, Nazi Satanist Sabbatean Frankist witches like Jenny Lee and Simon Parkes are being sent out to deceive the people into thinking that they are the hero saviors of humankind. Satanist reptilian hybrid elites’ child sex orgies are the center of their ideology. The question is why are the pastors and religious Christians hiding in fear, and covering up these reptilian hybrids by hiding their existence from the humans?
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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