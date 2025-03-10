25 Days of Military Action in Tulkarem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the 25th consecutive day, the military operation in Tulkarm and its refugee camps persists, accompanied by ongoing demolitions and the continued movement of occupation forces' vehicles around the area.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 20/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video